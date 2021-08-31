Disability campaigner says more needs to be done when planning infrastructure projects

There are 23,000 people with some form of disability across Wexford and according to disability campaigner, Doctor Vivian Rath, they need to be included in planning our infrastructure in the future.

Vivian Rath points to a number of major developments planned for Wexford including Trinity Wharf and the University for the South East.

He says it’s vital that disabled people have a say in the design, otherwise there will be problems with accessibility.

This also applies to public transport which can exclude many from living independent lives.

Doctor Rath also says there was no consultation with regard to creating on street dining right across Wexford and consequently there are accessibility issues with some of them.

