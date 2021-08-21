Downsizing and planning delays becoming huge issues in County Wexford

Wexford families who are looking to downsize their homes are expressing their frustration at the current planning systems in place.

Downsizing involves moving an elderly person or couple from their family home to a smaller residence to free up the house for the housing market.

It is seen as a key platform for getting many homeless families off the streets however the current housing list in Wexford continues to grow.

Jonathan spoke to South East Radio this week about his hopes of leaving his home for the next generation but says there’s no joined up thinking in how to achieve that goal.

“There needs to be a bit of cohesion because there’s no point in making wild statements like ‘oh this is the way we’re going and we’re bringing in incentives.’

“They need to do that on the ground as well because it won’t be too long before our children get to the age where the house is too big.

“This is just progression you know?”

