€14 million available to local musicians as part of Government scheme

A government scheme to support musicians and related crew members will open tomorrow to provide grants to Co. Wexford based performers and other members of the live entertainment sector.

That’s according to Minister of State James Browne who says the allocation is worth €14 million nationally.

The aim of this scheme is to make a contribution to the overheads of businesses, specifically musicians and related crew that have been significantly negatively affected by COVID-19.

The application window for this round of the Music and Entertainment Business Assistance Scheme will be from 12 August to 30 September 2021.

