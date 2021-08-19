€73,200 lodged for new “Town of Things” project in Gorey

A “Town of Things” project for Gorey has been given the green light and will receive Government funding.

The project involves modular sensor nodes that will be installed in locations throughout town to collect real-time open data on the town’s environment, infrastructure, and activity for research and public use.

€73,200 has been dedicated to the idea through the Digital Innovations Programme.

Overall 20 projects in 15 counties are set to benefit including a Big Tom Memorial Garden in County Monaghan.

