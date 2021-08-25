Enniscorthy power outage.

Up to 1,500 homes and businesses in Enniscorthy are without power this morning.
The outage began at eight O Clock.
ESB Network crew are working to restore service, but it’s believed it could be close to lunch time before the problem is rectified.
It's after the figure rose to its highest since March over the weekend.
