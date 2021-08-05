Ex-partner faces life after being found guilty of Nadine Lott’s muder

A 34 year old man has been found guilty of murdering Nadine Lott at her home in Arklow, Co Wicklow in 2019.

Daniel Murtagh, of Melrose Grove, Bawnogue, Clondalkin, Dublin 22, denied killing his 30 year old ex-girlfriend, claiming he was intoxicated and didn’t mean to hurt her.

A paramedic described the scene in her apartment as one of the most horrendous ones he’d ever walked into.

The nurse died in hospital on December 17th 2019, three days after being severely beaten.

In his closing speech, the prosecuting barrister said there was the clearest intent. He said it was nothing short of murder, and all of the jurors agreed, returning a unanimous decision.

Murtagh will face a mandatory life sentence when he appears in court again in October.

Back to news

Follow South East Radio on:

Facebook – Instagram – Twitter – Linkedin

Share this article.... Linkedin Pinterest email