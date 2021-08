One person has died and another is seriously injured following a two car collision just North of Scarawalsh on the outskirts of Enniscorthy.

The accident happened just before eight O Clock this morning.

The road will remain for a number of hours to to allow for a full forensic investigation.

Gardai in Enniscorthy are appealing to anyone with any information to contact Enniscorthy Garda Station or any Garda Station.

