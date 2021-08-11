Ferns diocese to postponed celebration of sacraments until September

It’s unlikely that any confirmations or communions will take place in County Wexford before next month.

A number of schools have now cancelled the ceremonies for their students and are hoping to celebrate in September.

Earlier this month it had been reported that parishes across the diocese of Ferns had been given the green light to begin planning for events in defiance of the government’s public health advice.

However, officials in the diocese have decided to wait until the next easing of restrictions which is due at the end of the month.

Speaking to South East Radio, Fr John Carroll says everyone in the county is ready to go.

“The situation is that there are many applications coming in at present and there does seem to be an agreement at local level between teachers, parents and priests.

“What we’ve said is, permissions will be granted in September but that is subject to no further government prohibition for a good reason.”

