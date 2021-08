It’s been 25 years since the reopening of the Fethard RNLI after an 82 year gap following the Helen Blake Lifeboat disaster 1914.

It costs 60,000 euro per year to keep the service operating due largely to public fundraising.

To highlight the work of lifeboat volunteers, a search and rescue experience is taking place on Sunday 12th September at Baginbun bay in Fethard.

People are invited to observe how a rescue is carried out.

