Fethard men to complete swimming challenge to raise money for the RNLI

Two men are seeking the public’s help in raising money for the Fethard RNLI service.

Next weekend, Mick Roche and Tommy Power will attempt to swim from the Keerig Islands into Fethard Harbour, a distance of around 5 and a half kilometres.

The RNLI has been hard hit over the last 2 years with donations dropping due to the Covid 19 pandemic.

Services like those have become more important in recent times due to the large numbers of drownings in Ireland so far this year.

Speaking to South East Radio, Mick explains the significance of swimming in from the islands.

“We chose this because in 1914 the original Fethard lifeboat capsized and there were 9 men lost.

“One of them was my great great grandfather so I thought it was a fitting island to swim in from for the event.”

You can find out more on the challenge and give any donations here:

Back to news

Follow South East Radio on:

Facebook – Instagram – Twitter – Linkedin

Share this article.... Linkedin Pinterest email