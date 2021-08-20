Fix up vacant houses quicker to reduce the housing waiting list – Owens

A local councillor is calling for a four week turn around for vacant houses to be given to families on the housing list.

Jackser Owens made the call on the Morning Mix saying the current system is slow and creating unnecessary backlogs.

Earlier this year, the Minister for Housing Darragh O’Brien said 3,000 vacant local authority homes were to be refurbished and re-let around the country.

Enniscorthy representative Owens says this process is taking far too long stretching into months.

“We have more boarded up and vacant houses that are on the list to be done for months and months and months.

“Houses are left idle too long when they become vacant and we can’t give them out to other people.

“I want to see houses done up and given to people after 4 weeks, that’s the way it should be done.”

