The funeral’s to take place tomorrow of a young man who was shot dead in Co Meath last week.

The body of Conor O’Brien, who was originally from Gorey in Co. Wexford, was discovered in Enfield on Friday morning.

The 19-year-old was not known to gardai, who described him as a ‘quiet young man’.

A murder investigation’s under way, and no arrests have been made at this stage.

A private cremation for Conor will take place tomorrow.

Share this article.... Linkedin Pinterest email