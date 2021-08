An investigation is underway after gun shots were fired in Dublin last night.

A man in his 30s was taken to Beaumont Hospital with injuries described as serious.

The incident is believed to have happened in the Belcamp area of Coolock shortly after 9pm.

A technical exam has been carried out.

No arrests have been made, and gardai are appealing to anyone who was in the area between 9 and 10pm to contact them.

Back to news

Follow South East Radio on:

Facebook – Instagram – Twitter – Linkedin

Share this article.... Linkedin Pinterest email