Gardaí launch murder investigation as Wexford teenager shot dead

A murder investigation’s continuing into the discovery of the body of Conor O’Brien in County Meath.
The 19 year-old was discovered dead at the back of an apartment on the Trim Road in Enfield at half 8 on Friday morning.
A number of people heard a single ‘bang’ on Thursday evening and An Garda Síochána are appealing for witnesses.
Superintendent Liam Geraghty says a post mortem has confirmed he was shot.
“Preliminary information supplied by the Chief State Pathologist has confirmed that Conor O’Brien suffered a single fatal gunshot injury.
“No firearm was recovered at the scene.
“An Garda Síochána has commenced a murder investigation.
“A Senior Investigation Officer has been appointed and an incident room has been established at Trim Garda Station.”