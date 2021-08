The Wexford launch of the annual Green Ribbon Mental Health Awareness Month took place in Johnstown Castle yesterday

September is the month for the campaign this year where the theme is inclusion.

The launch was performed by Minister of State James Brown and the chairperson of Wexford County Council Barbara Ann Murphy

The Green Ribbon tape was cut by the Mayor Of Wexford Garry Laffan symbolising the sea change in the understanding of the importance of our mental health

