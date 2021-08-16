Growing concern over situation in Afghanistan

The United Nations is calling on the international community to come together to support the people of Afghanistan.

The Taliban has captured most of the country, including the capital Kabul, with chaotic scenes at the airport as people try to flee.

Insurgents made huge territorial gains following the withdrawal of western troops.

Twenty three Irish people are believed to be stranded in the country

There is growing concern over the plight of women and girls.

UN secretary-general Antonio Guterres says it’s essential the rights of women are protected

Share this article.... Linkedin Pinterest email