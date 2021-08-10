Harrington receives a hero’s welcome with open top bus tour of Dublin

Kellie Harrington says going home to her dogs is one of her priorities now that she’s back in Ireland following the Tokyo Olympics.

The gold medalist touched down with the rest of Team Ireland just two days after her win in the Lightweight final.

An open top bus has been organised to celebrate her achievement and will travel around her home in Dublin’s North Inner City.

Speaking just after arriving into Dublin Airport, Kellie said she was delighted to bring some cheer to the country.

“I’m exhausted so I can’t wait to just get some time with my family, with Mandy and get home and see my dogs and stuff.

“The whole nation has been on wheels I think since all this started and it’s just fantastic.

“To give everyone something to be smiling about to be joyful for, we’re small but mighty.”

