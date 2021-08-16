Health care staff demand recognition for their work during pandemic

Healthcare staff at Wexford General Hospital and across the community health service in the county are demanding recognition for sacrifices made during pandemic

Healthcare workers who deal directly with Covid-19 patients are 47 times more likely to catch the virus than those impacted by community-transmission.

That’s according to healthcare unions, who have written to the Taoiseach calling on the Government to speed up the payment of financial bonuses for frontline workers.

The INMO, SIPTU, Forsa and the Irish Medical Organisation have all signed the letter, who say the inaction from Government has been “deeply damaging” to staff morale.

