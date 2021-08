Unions representing frontline healthcare workers will meet with HSE officials at the Workplace Relations Commission this morning.

Forsa, SIPTU and the INMO are expected to ask for some form of compensation for their members for their work throughout the pandemic – through vouchers, cash payments or extra holidays.

A meeting among union representatives is taking place now, before they sit down with the HSE at the WRC later.

