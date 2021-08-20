Highest concentration of registered sex offenders living in south east

More than one in four of the country’s convicted sex offenders are living in the south east

This has been described as a significant change by the Sex Offender Risk Management Programme

The annual report of the programme shows 173 sex offenders registered in the country

Of these forty seven are registered as living in the south east the highest number for any region

This includes counties Wexford Waterford Carlow Kilkenny and Tipperary

All but one of the sex offenders are male and range in age from 19 to 77

The offences of which they were convicted include rape or attempted rape, defilement of a child, sexual or indecent assault, sexual exploitation and aggravated sexual assault.

