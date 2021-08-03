Hopes of Wexford Hospital MRI scanner next year

The government needs to act on its promise of the MRI scanner for Wexford General Hospital in 2022

Minister of State James Brown says plans are in train to have it operational next year

But Labour Councillor George Lawlor says he is not happy with the delay and questions need to be asked why

He was referring to two other hospitals who had got their scanners ahead of us Kilkenny and Mullingar, even though all three were in the same funding bundle

Wexford people raised two hundred and fifty thousand euro through voluntary contributions for the Wexford scanner

Follow South East Radio on:

Facebook – Instagram – Twitter – Linkedin

Share this article.... Linkedin Pinterest email