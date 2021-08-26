Hotelier says PUP appears to be more attractive than returning to work

Wexford business man Colm Nevile says one of the biggest problems facing the hospitality industry as the Country opens up is the shortage of staff.

Mister Neville owns the Riverside Park Hotel in Enniscorthy and the Crown Bar in Wexford.

He recalls an interview with South East Radio News a number of weeks ago in which he maintained the Pandemic Unemployment Payment was not the issue regarding availability of staff.

Colm Neville has since realized the PUP payment seems to be more attractive than returning to work for some people.

He says the issue needs to be addressed by the Government.

