HSE is to issue new guidance to further ease maternity restrictions

The HSE is to issue new guidance to hospitals today, to further ease maternity restrictions.
Partners will be able to attend 12-week scans and C-sections, under the measures.
This is already the case in several hospitals, but the HSE says it will become standard across all units.
But Social Democrats co-leader, Roisin Shortall, says further access is needed.
“These new guidelines are very, very limited and don’t go far enough
“It is a crucial time in a couples life and it is a crucial time in a babies life.
“It is essential that the woman’s partner is there.
“At at time when you are being told when 200 people an meet outdoors for a social event or for 40,000 people to attend Croke Park, it just isn’t good enough that pregnant women are being treated like this.”