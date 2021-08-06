HSE vaccine portal for 12-15 year olds opens next Thursday

The HSE CEO expects all 12-15 year olds who put themselves forward for a Covid-19 vaccine to be fully vaccinated by the end of September.

The portal opens for the age group next Thursday with a parent or guardian’s permission.

The National Immunisation Advisory Committee has advised the age group be allowed a Pfizer or Moderna jab.

Paul Reid outlines the timeline of when he expects the vaccines to be administered.

“Once we open the online from next Thursday we expect to start the administration of vaccines early the following week.

And it is always our intension with every age to complete that age group within around a 3 week period.”

