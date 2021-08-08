IFA hit out at low milk rate for Wexford farmers as prices increase

The IFA Dairy Chairman is calling on milk processors to pay farmers a rate that is more reflective of the market,

The Irish Farmers Association’s Stephen Arthur was speaking on Morning Mix this week.

He explains where the biggest problem lies when it comes to fair pricing for dairy processing farmers.

“I would firmly lay the blame on the doorstep of the supermarket chains for your milk and cheeses and all that stuff.

“When it comes to processors like when you look at powders, they’re just trading flatly across the world and the commodity prices are fairly flat as well.

“When corn rises, when oil rises, everything rises and they’re all rising at the minute.

“And milk is rising but it’s slow at getting the money back from the milk market.”

Back to news

Follow South East Radio on:

Facebook – Instagram – Twitter – Linkedin

Share this article.... Linkedin Pinterest email