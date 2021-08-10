Increased funding called for as parents face rise in back to school costs

Funding for schools is crucial for all of us and has to be an election issue next time we go to the polls.

That’s according to a group that represents the interests of parents who are facing into mounting costs over sending their children back to school.

Those sending a child to primary school this September will pay an average of €1,186, up €63 on last year, while secondary school costs reach an average of €1,491.

The CEO of the National Parents Council Aine Lynch spoke to Jim Kealy on the Morning Mix.

She says this isn’t just about parents and school going children, this is a problem that affects us all.

“If we really value education we should all be saying that actually when children are educated to the best ability of the state, that raises everything for the society.

“We have less school dropout we have children doing better and staying engaged in the system more and that benefits everyone.

“So that’s why it’s society’s responsibility to make sure education is funded.”

