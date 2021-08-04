Inquest into suspected murder-suicide in north Cork will opens

The inquest into the suspected murder suicide in Kanturk has been told father and son Tadgh and Diarmuid O’Sullivan died from self-inflicted gunshot wounds.

While the second brother, Mark, was killed due to seven gunshot wounds.

Statements from mother Anne O Sullivan, the sole survivor of the incident, said 59- year-old Tadgh and 23-year-old Diarmuid shot 26-year-old Mark on October 26, 2020, following an inheritance dispute over their Kanturk home and its surrounding farmland.

Both Tadgh and Diarmuid died minutes later near a fairy fort close to the farmhouse.

61 year old Anne O’Sullivan was the only survivor of the killings which claimed her husband and both her sons.

She was diagnosed with a terminal illness before the shooting took place, and died in April.

The inquest took place in Mallow today, and heard from locals and Gardaí who attended the scene.

Assistant state pathologist Dr. Margaret Bolster told the inquest drugs or alcohol played no role in the incident.

