Irish army rangers deployed to Afghanistan.

Irish Army Rangers are working on the ground in Afghanistan to try and evacuate the remaining 36 Irish citizens and visa-holders.

They’re at Kabul Airport, while the Government’s private jet has been sent to the Middle East as a contingency to get people out of the Taliban controlled country.

The US President has rejected calls from allies to extend the deadline to get troops out of the country beyond August 31st.

Sky’s Tim Marshall says the world leaders who asked for the extension may be pre-empting a chaotic final few days:

