It’s never too late to come forward for a Covid 19 vaccine – Reid

The head of the HSE Paul Reid says it’s never too late for people to come forward for their Covid-19 vaccine.

19 walk-in vaccination centres are up and running today for anyone who hasn’t gotten a jab yet.

Those looking to receive a Covid 19 jab in County Wexford today can do so in The Astro Active Centre in Enniscorthy until 5pm

Anyone heading along can get either their first or second dose of a Pfizer or Moderna vaccine.

Damian McCallion, the HSE’s national lead for the vaccination rollout, is encouraging people to turn up.

“We’re conscious that people may still have some anxieties at this point but we are seeing people in their 80s coming forward to get vaccinated and that’s a positive thing.”

