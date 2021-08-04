Katherine Zappone turns down controversial government appointment

Katherine Zappone has told the Government she won’t be taking up a role as UN Special Envoy.

The former Minister said criticism of the appointment process has undermined the legitimacy of the role.

She was also under fire for organising an event at the Merrion Hotel for 50 people days before the appointment, which many TDs believe was in breach of Covid rules.

The hotel says it was in full compliance with the guidelines at the event which was also attended by Tánaiste Leo Varadkar.

