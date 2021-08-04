Leinster has highest level of vaccine hesitancy among parents

63% of parents are happy for their children to receive a Covid-19 vaccine.

New research carried out by Zahra showing that 4 in 10 parents believe the pandemic has had an impact on their child’s mental health.

The survey also shows the highest level of vaccine hesitancy among parents is in Leinster with 50 percent unsure about administering the jab.

However, Wexford GP Dr. Bill Lynch says Ireland is doing well on the vaccine front overall.

“We are doing very well on the immunisation front.

“When you look at the likes of Australia which are imposing lockdowns and arguably their economy is a lot more stronger than ours and has a lot more resources and are a far wealthier country than Ireland.

“The numbers are in excess over 1,000 per day but we can expect to see those fall with the roll out of the vaccine programme in the coming weeks.”

