All this week is Live Entertainment & Event Industry National Awareness Week.

The aim is to pressurise the health authorities and the Government into accelerating the reopening of gigs, events and festivals next month.

Paul Walsh, an award winning Director and Drama Teacher from Wexford, was speaking on Morning Mix with Alan Corcoran.

He was reacting to the scenes of crowds gathering for the All Ireland hurling championship yesterday – as thousands of spectators were present in Croke Park to watch the match live.

He expressed concerns on what he calls the unfairness of Covid restrictions.

