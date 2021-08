Live music is now allowed outdoors in pubs under new guidelines

Live music is now allowed outdoors in pubs, restaurants and hotels under redrafted Fáilte Ireland guidelines.

Multiple tables can also be booked for outdoor events that can accommodate up to 200 people.

Drafted in the wake of the controversy over the Tánaiste’s attendance at a party for 50 people at the Merrion Hotel organised by Katherine Zappone, these guidelines significantly change the scope for outdoor events.

Gatherings of up to 200 people for social reasons are allowed in outdoor settings at the likes of pubs, restaurants and hotels.

Multiple tables can be booked in those settings – but intermingling between them isn’t allowed.

In a surprise move live music is also allowed now in outdoor settings, as long as the performer is more than 2 metres away from any patrons.

Opening hours for hospitality will stay the same with closing time at 11.30.

While the guidelines for weddings haven’t been changed – it’s still a limit of 100 people and no live music allowed at the reception.

Back to news

Follow South East Radio on:

Facebook – Instagram – Twitter – Linkedin

Share this article.... Linkedin Pinterest email