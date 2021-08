The living wage should be be put on a statutory footing to help lower paid workers.

That’s according to Gorey Fianna Fail Councillor Andrew Bolger.

Councillor Bolger was responding to listeners comments on Morning Mix yesterday regarding the shortage of staff in the hospitality sector.

He says the cost of living in Ireland is expensive, but he also pointed out that the training provided to employees in hospitality will stand to them throughout their working career.

