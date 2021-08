Community groups in South Wexford are being encouraged to put forward plans for a revival of the Yola Farmstead.

The former tourist attraction was a huge draw to the South East in times gone by with features such as a working windmill, herbal walk and the Animals corner.

The exhibition has been closed for a number of years and suffered small fire damage following a blaze in 2019.

Local representative Ger Carthy says he would love to help anyone who wants to restore it’s former glory.

