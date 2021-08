A plan to locate one of the country’s largest landfills in a former quarry near The Beehive pub Co Wicklow has raised concerns among locals

Kilsaran Concrete have put an application to Wicklow County Council to process 800 thousand tonnes of soil, stone and construction waste annually at the site of a former quarry

Most of this waste will come from construction sites in Dublin Wexford and Wicklow

Locals are organising a protest meeting for next Wednesday

