Gardai have discovered the body of a young man during the search of a wooded area in County Wexford this afternoon.

Emergency services attended the scene of an incident at Aughnagalley Enniscorthy shortly after 12 o’clock this afternoon.

Investigating officers have ruled out foul play in the incident and the man’s body has been taken to University Hospital Waterford for a post mortem exam.

Back to news

Follow South East Radio on:

Facebook – Instagram – Twitter – Linkedin

Share this article.... Linkedin Pinterest email