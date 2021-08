We may soon be able to buy milk from a vending machine like a fizzy drink.

According to Nesty marketing manager, Kieran Holloway, there are currently 10 applications to install milk vending machines under review by the Department of Agriculture.

They expect the first machine to be installed on a farm in the Wexford area over the coming weeks.

Speaking to the website Agriland, Holloway confirmed that vending machines, in theory, can offer full fat, semi-skimmed and skim milk.

