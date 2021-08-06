Minister declines request to discuss Enniscorthy Flood Relief Scheme

A local councillor has called on the Minister of State with responsibility for the OPW to meet representatives over the Enniscorthy Flood Relief scheme.

Members of the Enniscorthy District are seeking a meeting with Limerick TD Patrick O’Donovan over defense plans for the town’s residents – who live near the River Slaney.

Councillor Jackser Owens says this is another example of politicians dragging their heels on the scheme.

He says there was a clash between the Minister and officials the last time the scheme was brought up.

“The Minister says he’s going to be partial at this time. I don’t think he was too partial a while ago when he was on local radio calling us ‘hyenas on speed’.

“All we wanted to do was sit down at the table with him and meet him.

“It was a very serious request but he has declined. I think it’s a kick in the teeth for the people of Enniscorthy to be honest.”

