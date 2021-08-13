Missing Fota Wildlife Park pelican spotted in County Wexford

Officials in Fota Wildlife Park are pleading with one of their great white pelicans to come home from his holiday in Wexford.

The bird has been spotted in the Sunny South East and Park Director Sean McKeown says he’s staycationing in the county.

This isn’t the first time either as the pelican made the same trip in 2018 and has returned for a visit.

Great white pelicans are one of the largest flying birds in the world as they weigh around 10kg and has a wingspan of around three metres.

Keepers are hopeful that he will return to the park later this year.

