Money mule scams are targeting teenagers through social media

Parents in Wexford are being warned to be aware of online ‘money mule’ scams targeting teenagers and young people.

A new report from FraudSMART, shows that more than 700 transactions involving 5 million euro of laundered money passed through Irish bank accounts in the first half of the year.

Gardai say these online money mule scams can be often be disguised as ‘earn money from home’ opportunities advertised on social media.

Personal Financial Editor for the Irish Independent Charlie Weston gave some advice for listeners of the Morning Mix on Friday.

“You should never agree to open a new bank account in your own name for someone else and don’t accept a job offer if it says you need to open an account to get paid for your new job.

“Don’t give anybody else your financial details if you don’t trust them or know them.”

