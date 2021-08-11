Non farming sales driving up land prices in County Wexford

Non farmers who buy top quality land in County Wexford are driving up the prices and putting many areas out of reach for locals.

An astronomical land sale for more than double the guide price in Rosslare made headlines this week going to sale for a price of €750,000 but the actual sale price was over €1.6 million.

Auctioneer David Quinn told the morning mix that it’s not necessarily farmers that are paying these vast amounts for prime real estate.

“There’s no doubt that in the last 12 months we’ve seen prices hardening by about 10%.

“There’s a huge amount of business people, non farmers, maybe hobby farmers looking to invest in land and that’s certainly pushing the price of it up.”

