The maximum number of guests allowed attend a wedding increases from 50 to 100 today.

The move had been in doubt due to concerns over the Delta variant, with the Tánaiste recently urging couples to plan for 50.

However, Cabinet subsequently agreed to increase the number, after criticism of the cap.

Baptisms can also take place from today, but gatherings afterwards aren’t recommended.

