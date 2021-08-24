Officials to arrive in Kabul this evening to aid evacuation of Irish citizens

Army rangers and officials from the Department of Foreign Affairs will arrive in Kabul this evening to help with the evacuation of Irish citizens.

24 citizens and 12 other people who have Irish passports or visas – are waiting to be taken out of Afghanistan after the Taliban’s takeover.

A meeting of global leaders will take place later to discuss whether to request an extension to the August 31st deadline of getting people out of the country.

Elsewhere, the boss of Airbnb says they’ll house 20-thousand Afghan refugees at no charge to help them resettle across the world.

Brian Chesky has tweeted to say the company feels it has a responsibility to step up.

He says the situation in Afghanistan is one of the biggest humanitarian crisis of our time.

