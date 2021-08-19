Over 83% vaccinated with 4 Covid cases reported at Wexford General

1,818 new cases of Covid-19 have been reported this evening.

244 patients are in hospital with the virus, down five from yesterday, while 52 are in intensive care.

264 cases were reported in County Wexford in the 7 days until Tuesday

The 7 day incidence rate in County Wexford now stands at 176.3 per 100,000 population, that’s down around 10 points on yesterday.

There are currently 4 cases on site at Wexford General Hospital, 1 cases is in the ICU while there are no general beds available.

The chief medical officer Dr Tony Holohan says over 12,000 cases have been reported in the past week, and the incidence rate is rising rapidly.

Latest figures show over 90 per cent of the adult population has received at least one dose.

While 83 per cent are fully vaccinated.

The head of the HSE Paul Reid says people choosing not to get a Covid vaccine are putting others at risk.

