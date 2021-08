House prices in the south east have risen by 8.6 per cent in the past year

That’s according to latest house price figures from the CSO

This is being fuelled by the ability of more workers being able to work from home since the pandemic

There is growing evidence there isn’t enough houses in the system to meet demand and this is is pushing up prices with the phenomonen of gazumping making a return, making it more difficult for buyers who may have thought they had a deal struck

