Planning application lodged for “significant” facility at Rosslare Europort

Plans have been put forward for a major long-term facility within the main port complex in Rosslare Europort.

A planning application has been lodged with Wexford County Council by the OPW for what’s being called a “significant investment” in the port.

Recent figures show Roll on Roll off traffic into Rosslare for the first 6 months of the year is up 29% on 2019 figures.

The news has been welcomed by local minister James Browne.

Speaking to South East Radio, he outlined what is on the cards for the port.

“There will be new Customs facilities, new facilities for the Gardai and the Department of Agriculture for inspection.

“This secures the future of Rosslare as a major port in this state.

“This is the first step in what will be a massive investment in the port and it shows the commitment towards delivering on this project for Wexford.”

Back to news

Follow South East Radio on:

Facebook – Instagram – Twitter – Linkedin

Share this article.... Linkedin Pinterest email