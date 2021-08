‘Heritage newcomers’ are being encouraged to take part in National Heritage Week.

The event which runs until tomorrow week is kicking off today across the country.

Some events taking place in County Wexford include free guided tours of Enniscorthy Castle and Vinegar Hill, the Castletown Nature and River Festival and the Sailing Ships of Wexford book exhibition

Heritage Council Head of Conservation, Ian Doyle says more information’s available on its website.

Back to news

Follow South East Radio on:

Facebook – Instagram – Twitter – Linkedin

Share this article.... Linkedin Pinterest email