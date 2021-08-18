Poet Laureate for Wexford to bring fun back to learning the art

A new Poet Laureate for Wexford says she hopes to make poetry accessible to everyone in the county

New Ross woman Sasha Terfous has been chosen for her role after growing to be an important figure in the local spoken word community.

Poetry Ireland announced Sasha as one of the poets who have been selected as part of their Poetry Town initiative.

They will write and present poems for their respective towns during the week-long event in September.

She told South East Radio that making poetry fun is one of her goals.

“We have to change our perception of poetry and re-establish our relationship with poetry because especially when we’re teenagers we get a bad taste in our mouths because we’re cooped up in a hot stuffy room all day long learning it in school.

“Part of what I try to do with poetry is to try and make it accessible, not just to the community at large but to young people as well.”

