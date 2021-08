The body of a woman’s been found in County Kerry.

She was discovered dead in the water at Brewery Road in Tralee at 10:20 this morning.

Gardai have attended the scene and her body has been brought to the County Mortuary in the town, where a post mortem will be carried out.

Her age is unknown at this stage and officers say the results of the post mortem will determine the course of the investigation.

